First Alert Forecast: dry and comfortable for final July weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! Thanks for checking in with your First Alert Weather Team. Your Cape Fear Region forecast features a continued dry spell, with low to marginal rain chances to close the month of July. But, unlike the typical dry streaks from late spring and early summer, this one will not come with extreme heat.
Expect daily high temperatures to gradually trend from the upper 80s Saturday, Sunday and Monday, and lower 90s, through the rest of next week. Nighttime and early morning lows will continue to dip the 60s over the arid ground, making weekend morning activities much more bearable than weekend mornings past.
Rain chances will remain near zero Saturday and only bump up to a slim 10% through the middle of next week. Wednesday and features a more marginal risk of pop-up showers and storms.
Your seven-day forecast for Wilmington covers the end of July and the first of August. Remember, you can always catch a ten-day forecast tailored to your location on your free WECT Weather App. So please tap in, take care, and have a good weekend!
