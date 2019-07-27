Driver killed in fiery crash when car collides with power pole in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A woman died Friday evening after running off the road and hitting a power pole.
Trooper Justice with the North Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened Friday around 4:30 p.m. on NC 211 near the Palmetto Creek Subdivision.
Witnesses told the highway patrol the driver was headed east on NC 211 toward Southport when she ran off the road right and struck a power pole. Photos from the scene show the victim’s car engulfed in flames.
The driver died as a result of the crash. The female’s identity has not yet been released.
County deputies, fire crews and EMS also responded to the scene.
Investigators aren’t sure what caused the driver to run off the road.
