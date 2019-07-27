New Hanover County deputies search for man who shot victim in calf after argument

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they describe as armed and dangerous in connection with a shooting Saturday morning.
Deputies say Akeem Rashad Alston is accused of shooting a man in the leg at a house off Boseman Lane, following a dispute. According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the sheriff’s office, the victim’s injuries are not considered life threatening.
Alston ran from the house after the shooting. The release from the sheriff’s office says the suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on Alston is asked to contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4162.
