Crisis counselors work to fill unmet needs in hurricane recovery

BELVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Crisis counselors are looking to help people who are struggling to move forward months after Hurricane Florence.
On Friday, counselors with Hope 4 NC hosted an open house session at Belville’s Town Hall in Brunswick County.
They offer free, no questions asked counseling services and work to connect people in need with appropriate community resources.
So far, they say the turnout hasn’t been great. Only a handful of people have attended the first three sessions, which is why they hope to spread the word about their services.
Earlier this year, Governor Roy Cooper signed legislation to provide $12.2 million to expand crisis counseling services for hurricane survivors. Hope 4 NC received $3.5 million.
“A lot of us who didn’t have those damages, [don’t] understand the amount of emotional stress that they’re going through and these services offer them avenues they can take to help relieve that,” Belville Mayor Mike Allen said.
Organizers are prepared to handle a variety of needs from mental health to physical home repair and financial stability concerns.
Do you find yourself unable to sleep at night? Does the idea of a future storm make you queasy? Are you still trying to come up with money to replace your mattress? Or washing machine? Or car? Is buying medication and groceries a struggle every month?
Hope 4 NC is hosting two more sessions for Brunswick County residents in August.
Those will be on August 16 and 30 from 3-7 p.m. at Belville Town Hall. You can drop by anytime and do not need to bring any kind of paperwork.
There are similar sessions and resources in Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, Duplin, New Hanover, Onslow and Pender counties.
You can also get help by calling the Hope 4 NC Crisis Counseling Services Hotline at 1-855-587-3463 (FIND). Operators are available 24/7 to link survivors with crisis counseling staff who can visit in person or facilitate access to more intensive services as needed.
