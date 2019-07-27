Burgaw police officer released from hospital after crash on US 117

Burgaw police officer released from hospital after crash on US 117
By Kendall McGee | July 27, 2019 at 6:50 PM EDT - Updated July 27 at 6:52 PM

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - A Burgaw police officer was hurt Friday night after a driver ran a stop sign and hit his cruiser.

Sgt. Wilson with the NC Highway Patrol says troopers were called about a crash on Old Savannah Road at US 117 around 10:20 p.m.

The driver at fault, Edward Feltman of Burgaw, was traveling east on Old Savannah Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign at US 117 and collided with the officer, who was traveling north on US 117.

Feltman was driven to the hospital in a personal car to be checked out. The officer was transported to New Hanover Regional with injuries, but has since been released.

Feltman has been charged with a moving violation. The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

