Unique home with French flair considered a one-of-a-kind buy

"There's no place like home." Wherever life takes us, it seems that old adage rings true.
A couple, in Ogden, can’t forget France as there are pieces if it built into their custom, unique home, located in the Demarest Landing subdivision.
“It’s really one of kind," said Kathleen Baylies with Just for Buyers Realty. “As you approach the house, with its iron gate forged in France, you’re greeted by a vintage style wrap around porch, perfect for relaxing or entertaining.”
The property located at 3029 Sunnybranch Dr. features:
- 3 bedroom
- 3 ½ bath
- 1st floor master suite
- custom kitchen with French gas stove top and electric oven
- community pool
- docks
- guest suite over detached garage
“The neighborhood amenities are terrific,” said Baylies about the tree lush landscaped Demarest Landing Subdivision. “This unique home is truly one of a kind."
Editor’s note: Just for Buyers Realty is a buyers only agency. Kathleen Baylies and her office do not hold the listing on this property or any property showcased on WECT.
