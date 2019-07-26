State Republican leaders visit Fort Fisher Aquarium to talk state budget

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore will visit Fort Fisher Friday to highlight $14 million budget investment in aquarium and visitor center.
The budget, approved by the state General Assembly, was vetoed by Governor Roy Cooper because it did not allocate funds for Cooper’s long anticipated Medicaid expansion.
The state General Assembly budget included a $5 million appropriation for renovations at the aquarium and an $8 million appropriation for the Fort Fisher visitors center.
We are 26 days into the 2019 fiscal year and state leaders have yet to agree on a budget, meaning the state is still operating under last year’s budget.
The Republican run General Assembly passed a budget without funding for Medicaid expansion, so the governor vetoed it and later offered a compromise to Republicans.
Cooper was in Columbus County Tuesday to talk about hurricane recovery and the economy, where he also talked about Medicaid expansion.
Cooper said he had offered a reasonable compromise that the Republicans had yet to respond to.
House lawmakers will tour the facilities’ future renovation sites with staff and answer questions about ongoing efforts to pass the capital projects funding approved by the state legislature.
The lawmakers will then visit Brunswick Community College later in the afternoon.
WECT’s Alex Guarino will be at these events and have more information Friday afternoon.
