Opening ceremonies for Traveling Vietnam Wall commence in Mayfaire

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Traveling Vietnam Wall is now open to the public for viewing in Mayfaire Town Center.
Veterans from all over the Cape Fear area came to Mayfaire this morning for the opening ceremonies of the Traveling Vietnam Wall. The event marked the first time in 10 years that the wall has come to Wilmington. The wall is a 3/5 scale of the real monument located in Washington D.C.
Matt Pugliese attended the ceremony and he felt especially close to the meaning of the wall. “I had four uncles that served and it’s just hard to describe really. I think see the solemnness, the somberness. We should never have a war like this again.”
Additionally, he pointed out that the ability to provide this event to those that are unable to visit the memorial in the nation’s capital is a “very positive thing. This is really a patriotic event also and the ability to recognize our veterans is key.”
The wall will continue to be open for the public through Monday, July 29.
