Man accused of striking female cousin in face, shooting her with BB gun

CERRO GORDO, N.C. (WECT) - A Fair Bluff man is accused of hitting his cousin in the face with a BB gun then shooting BB pellets at her Thursday.
Kenneth Allen Harley Jr., 28, has been charged with:
- assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury
- assault with a deadly weapon
- possession of marijuana paraphernalia
According to Michele Tatum with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of an assault on Cherry Grove Road in Cerro Gordo.
The victim told deputies that Harley, her cousin, had assaulted her. The victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.
Harley allegedly had a marijuana pipe in his possession at the time of his arrest.
