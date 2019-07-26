Hulu announces locally filmed ‘Reprisal’ will premiere on Dec. 6

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hulu has finally revealed the premiere date for the Wilmington-shot television series Reprisal.
All ten episodes of the first season of Reprisal will be ready to stream on Dec. 6, Hulu announced on Friday during a Television Critics Association press tour. However, the streaming giant has yet to publicly release a teaser trailer.
A description of Reprisal released by Hulu says the show is a “hyper-noir revenge tale following a relentless femme fatale (Abigail Spencer) who, after being left for dead, leads a vengeful campaign against a bombastic gang of gear heads.”
According to TVLine, Spencer (Timeless) plays Katherine Harlow, a woman who was left for dead but survives and takes on the new persona of Doris Dearie. After years of relative peace and quiet, Doris’ niece is taken by the same gang that tried to kill her, which prompts Doris to go on a revenge-filled rescue mission.
Hulu announced in February that it had green-lit a full season of Reprisal and crews have been filming in and around the Port City since mid-June.
“Every human being has a little bit of good and evil in them. As you watch the show, your opinion of good and evil might change as well. It’s a journey, and it’s going to be exciting," actor Mena Massoud (Disney’s Aladdin, Jack Ryan) said about Reprisal during Friday’s press event.
“This story is about families - the one you’re born into, the one you find along the way, and a desire to fit in. These characters are exploring the complex relationships between families," actor Rodrigo Santoro (Westworld) added.
The cast also includes David Dastmalchian (MacGyver, Twin Peaks) and Rhys Wakefield (True Detective, The Purge).
