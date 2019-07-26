FRAN’S FANS UPDATE: Surplus fans at senior center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There were so many fans collected this year for the New Hanover County Senior Resource Center, the agency was able to share with surrounding counties.
Columbus County was able to get 100 and Onslow County picked up 50. While fans were collected in Leland during the annual Fran’s Fans collection drive in June, Brunswick County needed more. New Hanover was able to share 20.
While all of the fans are delivered to area senior centers, other agencies that help the aging can benefit. Elderhaus, an alternative program to nursing home care, received 50 fans from the New Hanover County Resource Center.
This year more than 1,000 fans were collected in New Hanover, Pender and Brunswick Counties. There are still fans available at the New Hanover County senior center.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.