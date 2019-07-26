First Alert Forecast: gorgeous weekend ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for checking in on a Friday afternoon! Your Cape Fear Region forecast features a continued dry spell, with 0 to 20% daily rain chances, to close July. But, unlike the dry streaks from late spring and early summer, this one will not come with extreme heat: expect daily high temperatures to gradually trend from the upper 80s to near 90 in the next three to six days. Plus, nighttime and early morning lows will continue have a chance to dig the 60s over the arid ground.