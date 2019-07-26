First Alert Forecast: dry but not too hot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for checking in on a Friday! Your Cape Fear Region forecast features a continued dry spell, with 0 to 20% daily rain chances, to close July. But, unlike the dry streaks from late spring and early summer, this one will not come with extreme heat: expect daily high temperatures to gradually trend from the upper 80s to the lower 90s in the next three to six days. Plus, nighttime and early morning lows will continue have a chance to dig the 60s over the arid ground.