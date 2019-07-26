Brunswick commissioners announces next county manager

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Commissioners in Brunswick County announced Friday that Randell Woodruff will be the next county manager.
Woodruff will begin work on Oct. 21, 2019 and will succeed Ann Hardy, who is retiring Nov. 1, 2019.
He has served as Pender County Manager since January 2015; and served as Beaufort County Manager from 2011-2015, before which he served as county manager in Camden for eight years.
“Randell Woodruff is an experienced, proven county manager who understands the unique challenges associated with leading a fast-growing, diverse coastal county,” said Frank Williams, Chairman of the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners. “Randell has the background, skills and experience required to build on Ann Hardy’s great work. Our board is excited to welcome him to the Brunswick County team, and we look forward to a smooth transition and a great future with him at the helm.”
The board of commissioners is scheduled to officially appoint Woodruff as the county’s next manager at its August 5, 2019 meeting.
