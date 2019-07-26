‘The Bachelor Live on Stage’ coming to Wilson Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A popular reality show will be coming to Wilmington stage next year.
The Bachelor Live on Stage will be making a stop at the Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College on April 28, 2020.
The stage show, which is hosted by Ben Higgins, is based on The Bachelor franchise of reality shows.
Organizers say that The Bachelor Live on Stage “fits an entire season of “Bachelor” drama into one evening, giving members of the audience the opportunity to find love in their own community, complete with a rose ceremony.”
Here’s how the producers describe the show:
“Each stage show will introduce an eligible hometown bachelor to local ladies from the audience searching for a chance at love. And, for the first time ever, Bachelor Nation will have a say in the rose ceremony. Along with the audience, Ben will guide the bachelor in his journey to find love, from the first impression rose to group date challenges and the coveted one-on-ones. Watch it all unfold live on stage. If the leading lady accepts the final rose, the night could end with the start of a beautiful romance.”
Tickets go on sale on Friday, Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. via Ticket Central at 910-362-7999 or at www.WilsonCenterTickets.com.
