Alert issued for missing 19-year-old N.C. girl believed to be suffering from dementia

RALEIGH, N.C. (WMBF) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing and endangered 19-year-old North Carolina woman.
According to information from the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Kristen Leigh McMahon was last seen at 1811 Black Jack Sampson Road in Greenville.
McMahon is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, according to the NCDPS.
She was last seen wearing a light blue short-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and gray Converse tennis shoes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 830-4141.
