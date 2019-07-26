Agency offering money to adopt wild horses at Columbus County event

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of wild horses and burros have been rounded up out west and sent to North Carolina to be adopted through the Bureau of Land Management. As the nation tries to manage the growing numbers of wild horses and burros on fragile rangelands, they’re hoping the animals known for their strength and sure-footedness will go to good homes.
Anyone interested is invited to the Boys and Girls Club in Lake Waccamaw Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The government is offering up to $1,000 to anyone willing to adopt a wild horse or burro.
People that adopt one or more of the wild creatures may be eligible to receive $500 within 60 days of the adoption and another $500 within 60 days of titling the animal. Adopters will just pay a minimum $25 adoptions fee per animal, according to the press release.
The announcement of the event also mentioned that wild horse training clinics will be held throughout the weekend, showing the owners training techniques proven to gentle the untrained horses.
Buyers must be at least 18 years old and be able to verify they can provide feed, water, and adequate shelter. Animals that are adopted or purchased must be transported from the event site in an approved trailer. To learn more visit their website.
