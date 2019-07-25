WECT Investigates: Knowing your daycare

SOUTHEASTERN, N.C. (WECT) - An infant kidnapped at a Bladen County daycare facility earlier this month was a startling reminder of what can go wrong when a child is left in someone else’s care. But it’s hardly the only incident at a local daycare in recent years to leave parents concerned. A WECT review of all daycares in our five county viewing area uncovered 23 facilities had administrative actions taken against them by the state in the past three years: