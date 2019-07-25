TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of U.S. 701 to close for pipe replacement

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A section of U.S. 701 north of Tabor City will be closed starting next week as crews with the N.C. Department of Transportation replace a drainage pipe underneath the road.
When work begins on Monday, July 29, the road will be closed in both directions between Vinegar Loop and Sidney-Cherry Grove roads. Officials say local traffic will continue to have access to the area but the road will be closed at the site of the pipe replacement next South Columbus High School.
The road is expected to reopen by Aug. 9.
Drivers will be detoured onto Peacock and Minos Meares roads.
NCDOT officials say the project will “lessen the risk of water pooling along the highway and repair a bump in the roadway caused by a failing pipe.”
