‘Pink Lady Bandit’ behind several bank robberies down the east coast, FBI says

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The FBI is asking people to be on the lookout for a woman accused of robbing three banks in three different states, including North Carolina.
The first robbery occurred at the Orrstown Bank in Carlisle, Pennsylvania on July 20, 2019. The second robbery occurred three days later at the M&T Bank located in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. The third robbery happened at the Southern Bank located in Ayden, North Carolina on July 24.
The press release from the FBI says the suspect showed the teller a note demanding money in each of the three robberies.
She was dubbed the “Pink Lady Bandit” by the FBI because in at least two of the robberies, she carried a distinctive, pink handbag. The female is described as standing 5′2″- 5′4″ and weighing 130 pounds. In two of the robberies she wore yoga pants, tank tops, a navy baseball hat and carried the pink handbag.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to please contact your local FBI Office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. You can also submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.
