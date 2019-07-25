Pender County moves forward with plans for new jail

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County is moving forward with plans to build a new jail thanks to a land transfer approved by state legislators and Governor Roy Cooper giving the county approximately 100 acres of formerly state-owned property.
“This is huge for Pender County. It helps us a lot, you’re probably looking at close to a million dollars in value here and [the land is] something that the taxpayers of Pender County will not have to foot the bill for,” said Pender County Board of Commissioners Chairman George Brown.
The county has been rapidly outgrowing the jail for years.
In 2018, taxpayers paid roughly $650,000 to house inmates in five other counties.
Jail administrator Capt. Samenthia Jones says the greatest obstacle in building a new jail up to this point has been finding land for it.
With that obstacle now removed, the sheriff’s office can get to work on the planning and design of a new facility.
“You really, really have to put a lot of thought into designing a jail to your needs,” Capt. Jones said.
The cost is estimated to be several million dollars.
“A jail is something that people don’t want to have to pay for, but its one of those things that is necessary,” Brown said. "It depends on how much money we have in the jail, how long we finance it and what our interest rate is... but that money will have to come from the taxpayers so it will come from the general fund.”
Capt. Jones hopes to see the new facility open within four years, but at this point there is no timeline.
The sheriff’s office conducted a needs assessment in 2010, but Capt. Jones expects that some needs will be re-evaluated.
She says the opioid crisis is one factor that has changed the basic structural needs of the jail in the last nine years.
“From what we have experienced and seen with these individuals that come through that are detoxing- your medical area, which would have been smaller in 2010, we’re going to need more space now,” said Capt. Jones.
Once the sheriff’s office has mapped out a design proposal, it will be presented to county commissioners for funding.
Brown says the board will look for whatever financing options offer the best terms.
