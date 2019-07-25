“Markedly higher” levels of 2 PFAS found in the blood of NC residents, CDC reports

In April of 2018, experts learned over 200 private wells near the source of the contamination had GenX levels exceeding the state’s health goal of 140 parts per trillion, with a maximum measured concentration of 4,000 ppt. Though the people previously using the well for drinking water were given bottled water, the state asked the CDC to step in and see if they would quantify how much GenX and other PFAS were in the bodies of the residents.