First Alert Forecast: smooth sailing into the weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! And if you're a fan of cool weather, it's a great Thursday! The high temperature at Wilmington was, just as expected, 82 Wednesday afternoon. And for the second morning in a row, temperatures were as cool as the 60s at daybreak. Going forward: a developing ridge of high pressure will sponsor a gradual warm-up but extreme temperatures, like deep 90s, will likely stay away for at least several more days.