First Alert Forecast: smooth sailing into the weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! And if you're a fan of cool weather, it's a great Thursday! The high temperature at Wilmington was, just as expected, 82 Wednesday afternoon. And for the second morning in a row, temperatures were as cool as the 60s at daybreak. Going forward: a developing ridge of high pressure will sponsor a gradual warm-up but extreme temperatures, like deep 90s, will likely stay away for at least several more days.
Daily rain chances across the forecast period are awkwardly low as a) most of the Cape Fear Region remains on the edge of a drought and b) some spots failed to grab significant rain with Tuesday evening’s broken line of storms. If you need to water your garden, please do so conservatively!
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember, you can always catch a ten-day forecast tailored right to your location on your free WECT Weather App! Take care!
