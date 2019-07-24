Wilmington nonprofit releases list of most threatened places

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We may not give these places a second thought when we drive or walk by them but the Historic Wilmington Foundation's 2019-20 list of most threatened places serves as a connection to our past that can't be replaced.
"Is saving old building easy? Not always," HWF Executive Director Beth Rutledge said Wednesday. "Is is worth it? Look around."
Rutledge, flanked by Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo, North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary Susi Hamilton and other local and state officials, announced the list of 12 places on the front steps of Wilmington City Hall.
They are:
- Pender County Courthouse, Burgaw
- Reaves Chapel, Navassa
- Old beach cottages, Wilmington
- Jacob and Sarah Horowitz House, Wilmington
- Borst Building, Wilmington
- Belk-Beery Building, Wimington
- Alton Lennon Federal Building and Courthouse, Wilmington
- Old WAVE Transit Center buildings, Wilmington
- Eagles Island, Wilmington
- Wilmington's Historic Districts
- Winnabow Plantation, Winnabow
- The Langdon House, Wilmington
While Wednesday's announcement serves as a big reveal of sorts for the nonprofit foundation, Rutledge said its takes daily work from a group of dedicated people to protect what she calls irreplacable historic resources.
Selecting places and sharing the list of places that are especially vulnerable is only part of the job though.
"What it kind of goes to show is that none of this, none of the history around us, happens without intention," Rutledge said. "We really want to share with people that our work isn't done. There's still lots of effort that needs to happen for us to maintain the historic integrity of our city and beyond."
According to Rutledge, two of the sites on the list have new owners who are working to preserve them.
A traveling display featuring photos and information on the most threatened places, began its year-long trek at Thalian Hall on Wednesday. The next stop is the Wrightsville Beach Museum of History, and the display will continue to be available for public viewing at local spots through July 2020.
For more information on the HWF and the list of threatened places, click here.
