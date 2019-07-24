Smiles and strikes will fill bowling alley at weekend fundraiser for Special Olympics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There will be both smiles and strikes at a bowling alley in Wilmington this weekend, as police officers, community members and Special Olympians bowl at a fundraiser.
The UNCW Police Department holds its annual Bowling With Badges to benefit the Special Olympics North Carolina.
The event is Saturday, July 27 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Cardinal Lanes, 3907 Shipyard Boulevard.
The Special Olympics relies solely on community fundraisers for support.
To run the program it costs about $50,000 per year, but that money serves more than 500 local athletes at no additional cost to them.
So far, the event raised more than $200.
