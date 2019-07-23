Sheba the Lion dies from intense heat at NC rescue, officials confirm

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - The 17-year-old matriarch of a pride of three lions at Carolina Tiger Rescue died after becoming overheated during the recent heatwave, officials confirmed Tuesday.
Carolina Tiger Rescue shared the sad news about Sheba on their Facebook page. Staff said they reacted quickly after Sheba got overheated and worked for more than 24 hours to get her temperature under control, but eventually had to make the decision to let her go.
“We have sad news to share about Sheba Lion. Sheba got overheated this past week and despite the quick reaction from the staff to get in with her and get her cooled down, her liver and kidneys were unable to recover; for a 17-year-old lion, the heat took a toll,” the Facebook read.
“The staff worked for over 24 hours, including running IV fluids and other supplemental therapies, but her kidney and liver values continued to rise throughout the day," the post continued. "After working for so long to try to bring her back, we had to make the heartbreaking decision to let her go.”
Staff said Sheba, who came from Texas along with two other lions - Sebastian and Tarzan - “will forever be remembered as the matriarch of the pride.”
“Her presence will be greatly missed in the sanctuary,” staff said, “but most especially on Oak Hill.”
