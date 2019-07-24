Second staff member charged with child abuse at Onslow Co. daycare

SNEADS FERRY, NC (WITN) - A second staff member at an Onslow County daycare is facing charges after deputies say an 11-month-old boy was injured.
Onslow County sheriff's deputies arrested 19-year-old McKayla Sausser of Richlands Wednesday and charged her with felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.
Deputies say Sausser forced the baby's head down in a crib repeatedly while she was working at Childcare Network Daycare.
In June, Bethan Pringle, 23, was also charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury after deputies say Pringle intentionally dropped the child.
The baby reportedly suffered head trauma and was taken to the hospital.
The company says they fired two employees and the school's director following the incident.
Childcare Network's corporate office later shut down the daycare. In a statement to WITN, they said "the safety and well-being of the children we serve is, and always will be, Childcare Network’s foremost priority."
The state Department of Health & Human Services says there were "multiple incidents of inappropriate treatment of children by two staff members." They also said the facility falsified training and orientation of staff members and that they closed the daycare "to protect the health, safety, and welfare of children."
Both suspects are being held under $100,000 bonds at the Onslow County Detention Center. Sausser is scheduled to make her first court appearance Wednesday morning.
Copyright 2019 WITN. All rights reserved.