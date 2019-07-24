‘Reprisal’ to film scenes at MLK Center baseball field

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Scenes for the Hulu series Reprisal will be filmed on a baseball field at the MLK Center next week.
According to a film permit application, a crew will film on the baseball field closest to Eighth Street from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30.
The applications states that S. Eighth Street will be closed between Castle and Nun streets during the shoot, while Church Street will be closed between S. Seventh and S. Eighth streets.
On Monday, July 29, a crew will film driving scenes for the show on One Tree Hill Way, Corbett Street, King Street and Stanley Street.
According to the film permit application, the following street closures have been requested:
- One Tree Hill Way from 23rd St. to Creekfront Dr.
- Corbett St., King St. and Stanley St. between Creekfront Dr. and Clarendon St. (local traffic will have access as needed)
Hulu announced in February that it had green-lit a full season of Reprisal and crews have been filming in and around the Port City since mid-June. The series is expected to premiere on the streaming service later this year. The pilot episode for the series was also filmed in Wilmington last year.
A description of Reprisal released by Hulu says the show is a “hyper-kinetic revenge tale following a relentless femme fatale (Abigail Spencer) who, after being left for dead, leads a vengeful campaign against a bombastic gang of gear heads.”
According to TVLine, Spencer (Timeless) plays Katherine Harlow, a woman who was left for dead but survives and takes on the new persona of Doris Dearie. After years of relative peace and quiet, Doris’ niece is taken by the same gang that tried to kill her, which prompts Doris to go on a revenge-filled rescue mission.
The cast also includes Mena Massoud (Disney’s Aladdin, Jack Ryan), Rodrigo Santoro (Westworld), David Dastmalchian (MacGyver, Twin Peaks) and Rhys Wakefield (True Detective, The Purge).
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.