Rain chances: what do they actually mean?

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Some of the most frequently-asked questions we get on the First Alert Weather Team are about rain chances. “Does that 30% on Wednesday mean you expect it to rain 30% of the day?” “When the rain chance is 50% does that mean it will rain for 50% of our area?” Etc… Etc… All valid questions! And that’s why we wanted to take a moment to explain these rain chances.