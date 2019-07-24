Rain chances: what do they actually mean?

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Some of the most frequently-asked questions we get on the First Alert Weather Team are about rain chances. “Does that 30% on Wednesday mean you expect it to rain 30% of the day?” “When the rain chance is 50% does that mean it will rain for 50% of our area?” Etc… Etc… All valid questions! And that’s why we wanted to take a moment to explain these rain chances.
The best way to think about a rain chance for a given hour or day is: it is the probability that a given weather situation will result in a rainy outcome. So, if a First Alert Meteorologist delivers a forecast for, say, Tuesday, with a rain chance of, say, 60%, what he / she is basically saying is: “The weather conditions lining up for Tuesday would produce rain six out of ten times.”
The attached graphic includes a mosaic of 110 sample weather radar images for a fictional town called “Probability City”. Each row of images represents ten outcomes for a given rain chance forecast – 0% all the way to 100%. Notice how 20 and 30% chances sometimes yield very wet outcomes and, conversely, a 60 or 70% rain chance can occasionally correspond with dryness.
Ideally, all of earth’s atmosphere could be measured and modeled perfectly, and rain chances could be divided confidently into binary 0 and 100 percentage points by the minute, the hour, or the day. Satellite and supercomputer technology has us closer than every before! …but we’re not there yet. So weather forecasters must employ a range of odds.
And we hope that, with this explainer, you can visualize these odds better than ever before! Thank you for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
