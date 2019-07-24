Pender County deputies search for missing man

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help locate a missing man.
Leroy Scott Stone, 66, was last seen walking in the area of Hilltop in Hampstead around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
He’s believed to be wearing a tie-dye Cheech and Chong t-shirt and Skechers loafers. Stone is six feet tall and weighs 195 pounds.
Anyone who has information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-1515.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.