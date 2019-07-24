New Hanover County gang member pleads guilty to robbery, drug, gun charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A New Hanover County man will serve up to 11 years in prison for his crimes, according to the district attorney’s office.
Matthew Adam Lancaster, 34, pleaded guilty Wednesday to robbery, selling meth and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Lancaster, a validated gang member, also admitted to being a habitual felon in New Hanover County court- an option available to prosecutors when a person has more than three prior non-overlapping felony convictions.
Lancaster was sentenced to 101 to 134 months in prison.
The district attorney’s office says Lancaster and several others robbed and beat a man on Murrayville Road in December of 2017. Detectives located several items stolen from the victim at the home where the victim said he had been attacked. Robert Carty and Brandon Bennett were also charged in connection to the robbery.
Lancaster also pleaded guilty to selling meth to a sheriff’s office informant on January 3, 2019 at the Extended Stay Hotel on Eastwood Road. Four months later, detectives were called about a bullet hole found in Lancaster’s neighbor’s home. As a result of the investigation, officials searched his Brittany Lakes Drive home and found three guns, drugs and paraphernalia.
