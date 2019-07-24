KNOW THEM? Police seek to ID suspects in Wilmington hit and run

By Clint Bullock | July 24, 2019 at 11:31 AM EDT - Updated July 24 at 11:31 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Wilmington Police Department are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects they say were involved in a hit and run earlier this month.

Officials say the suspects were in a stolen vehicle that crashed in a wooden area in the 1900 block of East Lake Shore Drive on July 14.

Afterward, five men and a woman were seen running from the scene of the crash.

If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”

