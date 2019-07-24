‘I’m still in shock': Wilmington man plans to buy new Jeep after $200K lottery win

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Andrew Lucas of Wilmington said the first thing he’s going to do after winning a $200,000 scratch-off lottery prize is buy a new vehicle.
“My 2004 Isuzu Rodeo recently died,” Lucas said. “I’ve been without a car for the last little bit. Now I’m going to get a brand new Jeep Gladiator. This is just unbelievable.”
Lucas, who sells insurance, bought the winning Blazing 7’s ticket at the Circle K on South 17th Street in Wilmington. When he scratched the $5 ticket he did a double take.
“I had to look at the ticket five times,” Lucas said. “I kept thinking, ‘Is this true? If it is, this is something big!’”
Lucas claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $141,501.
“It feels incredible,” Lucas said when he got his check. “I’m still in shock.”
Blazing 7’s launched earlier this month with four top prizes of $200,000. One top prize remains.
