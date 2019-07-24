First Alert Forecast: heat wave broken!

Your First Alert forecast for Tuesday evening Jul. 23, 2019
By Gannon Medwick | July 24, 2019 at 4:22 AM EDT - Updated July 24 at 4:22 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hi on a Wednesday! Take a deep breath, friends, as a northern high pressure system will engineer a much-anticipated cool-down! Wilmington had a high temperature of 92 Tuesday and twelve straight 92+ degree days before that, but Wednesday's weather will develop differently...

Temperatures: reaching mainly the lower and middle 80s for highs.

Heat index values: cresting in the middle to at most upper 80s.

Skies: variable clouds with a spotty leftover shower or storm.

Winds: north mainly 5 to 10 mph and locally 15 mph in gusts.

Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington - including a continuation of reasonable, and not extreme, summer temperatures - right here.

