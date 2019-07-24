Deep dive: New Hanover schools face a class-action lawsuit, what does that mean?

The suit concerns both the interference with former students’ access to education as well as the long-term psychological and physical damage resulting from Kelly’s actions. Kelly is being sued directly for causing these damages; the school district and its employees – including Holliday and Markley – are being sued for various forms of negligence. In general, the suit alleges that the administration repeatedly failed to act on information about potential wrongdoing by Kelly; further, the suit explicitly alleges that Holliday was aware for decades of Kelly’s inappropriate and criminal behavior and did not act to prevent that behavior from continuing. The suit also alleges Markley was negligent in supervising Holliday.