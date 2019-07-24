Coastline Volunteer Rescue Squad petitions county to serve Brunswick County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Days after the franchise agreement between Coastline Volunteer Rescue Squad and Brunswick County ended, the rescue squad is still working with the county to assist people.
The contract allowing Coastline Volunteer Rescue Squad to provide EMS care to people in areas like Holden Beach, Supply, Varnamtown and Boones Neck expired on July 22.
“While we are regretful that a decision could not be reached to restore this contract prior to the expiration of the previous one, a new franchise application has been applied for and we are eagerly awaiting a response from Brunswick County,” the release said.
The new application handed off to the county makes no request for money, the press release from the rescue squad notes. Coastline Volunteer Rescue Squad anticipates a public hearing to be scheduled under the Brunswick County ordinance governing ambulance franchise applications.
When the board of commissioners voted to discontinue the agreement with Coastline, Chief David Robinson said without a franchise the volunteer squad will have to close.
