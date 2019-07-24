First Act: ‘Circle Mirror Transformation’ on stage Wilmington for the first time

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Actors play actors in an adult creative drama in Circle Mirror Transformation, coming to the stage in Wilmington for the first time.
The show runs July 17-21, 25-28 & Aug. 1-4 at Cape Fear Playhouse.
In the show, Marty, an acting teacher, holds an “adult creative drama” class at the local community center.
Her students include a recently divorced carpenter, a reserved high school junior, a former actress and Marty’s husband.
