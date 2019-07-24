First Act: ‘Circle Mirror Transformation’ on stage Wilmington for the first time

First Act: ‘Circle Mirror Transformation’ on stage Wilmington for the first time
The cast rehearses "Circle Mirror Transformation." (Source: WECT)
July 24, 2019 at 3:39 PM EDT - Updated July 24 at 4:45 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Actors play actors in an adult creative drama in Circle Mirror Transformation, coming to the stage in Wilmington for the first time.

The show runs July 17-21, 25-28 & Aug. 1-4 at Cape Fear Playhouse.

In the show, Marty, an acting teacher, holds an “adult creative drama” class at the local community center.

Her students include a recently divorced carpenter, a reserved high school junior, a former actress and Marty’s husband.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.