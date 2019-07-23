WPD investigating bank robbery on Market St.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a bank robbery on Market Street Tuesday morning.
According to a tweet from the WPD, the robbery took place at 201 Market Street where First Bank is located.
Police say the suspect is a white male who is 60 or older with balding greyish hair . He is said to be 5′9 with a heavy build.
The suspect reportedly was wearing a white t-shirt and khaki shorts.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
