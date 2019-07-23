Repairs to Conlon Pier on downtown riverwalk underway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Work to refurbish downtown Wilmington’s Conlon Pier, located on the riverwalk behind Coastline Inn, is now underway.
The $500,000 project involves the demolition of two old round concrete and metal cofferdams that flank either end of the pier.
In place of the cofferdams, which city officials believe were constructed in the 1960′s for mooring vessels, will be wooden platforms supported by piles, similar to other parts of the riverwalk.
Conlon Pier is a popular spot for catching views of the Cape Fear River and is the only location on the riverwalk where fishing is allowed.
The project is expected to be completed in early 2020.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.