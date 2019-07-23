NHCSO: Three arrested in string of vehicle thefts

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three arrests have been made in connection to a string of vehicle thefts and break-ins, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
Lt. Jerry Brewer with the sheriff’s office said that Ryan Stevens, Terry Johnson and Tyler Adams have been arrested on multiple felony charges.
Officials say the arrests are connected to a series of vehicle break-ins and the theft of a vehicle in January in the Spring View neighborhood. Two more vehicles were stolen and several broken into several weeks later in the Porter’s Neck area.
Detectives with the sheriff’s office determined the three suspects were crisscrossing the state and breaking into and stealing vehicles.
Adams is currently under arrest in Alabama and will be extradited back to New Hanover Co. Stevens and Johnson are already in the New Hanover County Detention Center.
Brewer said the three suspects also are being charged with thefts in South Carolina.
Stephens, 21, faces 33 charges and was booked under a $501,000 bond.
Johnson, 36, faces 19 charges and was booked under a $25,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.