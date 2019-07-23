NC police wait downstream for wanted Tiki bar cook trying to swim to freedom


He was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service on warrants accusing him of forgery or counterfeiting in Iowa. (Source: KLTV)
July 23, 2019 at 11:14 AM EDT - Updated July 23 at 11:14 AM

LAKE LURE, N.C. (AP) - A wanted Tiki bar cook tried to flee authorities by swimming away in a North Carolina river, but was caught by officers waiting downstream.

A Lake Lure Police statement says 38-year-old Jesse Lee Boyd was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service on warrants accusing him of forgery or counterfeiting in Iowa.

Investigators said they made a plan over the weekend to arrest him at the management office of the Geneva Riverside Tiki Bar. But they say Boyd was warned as he walked to the office and fled on foot before dashing into the Rocky Broad River.

Officers positioned themselves downstream along the banks, and Boyd eventually gave himself up.

A police statement Monday said department officials didn’t know if Boyd has an attorney.

