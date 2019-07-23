$3.1 million available to help fund temporary jobs for Hurricane Florence recovery

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - More federal funding is now available for the temporary employment program that helps North Carolinians get back to work in areas heavily impacted by Hurricane Florence - specifically Robeson, Bladen, Hoke, Scotland and Richmond counties.
Funding will also be available to other eligible areas with identified continuing recovery needs.
"Getting back to work is one of the biggest steps to getting back into the rhythm of daily life after a devastating weather event like a hurricane,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “I will continue pushing for funds and programs that can get people back to work and help us rebuild smarter and stronger.”
The new funds, totaling $3.1 million, are part of a Disaster Recovery Dislocated Worker Grant that the U.S. Department of Labor initially awarded to the N.C. Department of Commerce in late September 2018.
"North Carolina has made great progress since Hurricane Florence hit, but many areas are still recovering,” N.C. Commerce Secretary Anthony Copeland said. “This temporary employment program is an important tool that allows us to match people who need work with organizations that need workers.”
Through the federal grant, residents of eligible counties are employed in jobs that support either clean-up and recovery from storm damage or humanitarian assistance to people in the affected areas.
Workers who lost jobs directly due to Hurricane Florence are not the only residents who may be eligible to participate in the program. Some may be eligible after being unemployed for 13 or more weeks, or after being dislocated due to a business closure or layoff.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.