Man being sought in attempted kidnapping of 7-year-old

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is being sought in connection to the attempted kidnapping of a 7-year-old girl in Gaston County Saturday.
The Gaston County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for a white man around 6′0″ with facial hair. He was wearing a bright orange shirt, gray shorts and boots.
A person fitting the above description was captured on surveillance video at a convenience store on Dallas-Cherryville Highway, which is not far from where the alleged attempted kidnapping happened, about 30 minutes before the attempted abduction.
Deputies say the man was seen driving a red and black Peace Sports moped.
On Tuesday, police said they had identified the man in the surveillance video but they did not release any further information.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information to call the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.
