Learn more about sharks and rays at the N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Want to learn more about sharks and rays from the experts?
You soon will get the chance as the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher hosts Shark and Ray Awareness Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 30.
“Shark and Ray Awareness Day is about fact not fiction and highlights the Aquarium’s conservation research to help save sharks,” said Aquarium Educator Gail Lemiec. “Sharks are often portrayed negatively in movies and media. They are apex predators in the ocean, but people are not on the menu for sharks. They are vital components of our marine ecosystem and help to keep the ocean healthy and balanced.”
During the event, visitors can:
- learn more about these animals from the aquarium educators and animal care team
- compare body shapes and sizes of bonnethead, sandbar and sand tiger sharks as they swim by
- feel the rough skin of bamboo sharks, covered in specially-shaped scales called denticles
- explore more of the aquarium with the shark-themed scavenger hunt
There will be shark and ray feedings as well as activities and games throughout the day
Award-winning shark photographer Tanya Houppermans will display some of her images and share her underwater experiences in a special presentation at noon.
Visitors also can learn more about ongoing shark research led by N.C. Aquariums scientists.
Shark and Ray Awareness Day is included with the price of admission at the aquarium.
