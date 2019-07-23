Leaders in Carolina Beach discuss various DOT improvement projects

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Leaders met in Carolina Beach Tuesday to look at ways to improve the town and the internal government.
They spent some time discussing various Department of Transportation projects in the area, including an approved crosswalk addition to the greenway at Ocean Boulevard.
While several road signs have flashing lights on one side to alert drivers to crosswalks, leaders are pushing to add flashing lights to both sides of the signs.
The mayor has asked for a study to look into lowering speed limits on some roads, like Dow and Lake Park Boulevard. It will take 8-10 weeks to get results of that study.
After the discussion of road projects, leaders talked about hiring a new town manager. The position will be posted by the end of the week, but in the future the town will consider consulting a hiring group to make those decisions.
Additionally, leaders discussed a new website for the town and a pay raise study for employees, but no final decisions were made. They will revisit the topics during their meeting in August.
