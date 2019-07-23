Gov. Cooper talks medicaid expansion during hurricane recovery visit to Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper visited southeastern North Carolina County Tuesday to talk about helping rural economies and long term hurricane recovery.
After a visit to Blacks Tire in Whiteville, the governor visited the new Fair Bluff Fire Department. The old one flooded during hurricanes Matthew and Florence.
While visiting the new facility, Gov. Cooper talked with town leaders about long term recovery.
The governor also used the visit as a chance to talk about expanding Medicaid, something he’s been working to do for a long time.
He said expanding Medicaid would help long term recovery efforts, by adding jobs.
Gov. Cooper was hoping to include the Medicaid expansion in the state’s budget. Republicans passed a budget that did not include it, so the governor vetoed it. Both sides now have to negotiate a new budget deal.
“It’s been 15 days since I have offered a reasonable compromise and I have received no response because the leadership there has been working so hard to overthrow the veto that they haven’t taken the time to respond to our reasonable compromise offer. So I hope when they realize they don’t have the votes we can begin real negotiations,” said Gov. Cooper.
And while the governor puts blame on the Republicans, they say he is holding up spending on recovery efforts that could help towns like Fair Bluff.
