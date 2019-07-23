Gas line break temporarily closes portion of US 421 in northern New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Traffic in both directions was blocked between Horton Iron and Metal and Eagle Island Seafood Tuesday while crews worked to mend a broken natural gas transmission line.
New Hanover County says the break happened as a contractor for Cape Fear Public Utility Authority was working to extend water and wastewater services near the Pender County line.
CFPUA, law enforcement, New Hanover County Fire Department, Wilmington Fire Department, the NCDOT and Piedmont Natural Gas were on scene.
No fires nor any injuries have been reported.
Detours are being established near the Isabel Holmes Bridge to the north and through the Flemington area to the south for those traveling on U.S. 421.
A CFPUA spokesman confirmed the line had been isolated at 6 p.m. and 421 would be opened shortly. By 6:11 p.m., the road was open again.
