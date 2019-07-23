First Alert Forecast: gusty storms Tuesday night, refreshing change Wednesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! An eleven-day streak of middle and upper 90s is about to end! A strong upper level trough / cold front / cool front remains on-track to slice into the Cape Fear Region between Tuesday afternoon and night. In this time of transition, please stay alert for clusters of locally gusty, drenching, and highly electrical storms!
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch will be in effect for all of southeastern North Carolina until 10 p.m. tonight. A watch means conditions will be favorable for severe thunderstorms to develop.
As this cold front presses in from the north it will absorb the remnants of Tropical Depression Three and push it east away from the Cape Fear Region. Impacts with this system will likely be limited to an enhanced rip current risk and rough surf conditions.
Of course, we never downplay rip currents around here, but make no mistake: the cold front, not a tropical system, is still going to be our big weather player. Check out the effects of this thunderstorm generator and heat wave crusher in your full forecast right here! And remember, you can always catch a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.