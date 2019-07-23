First Alert Forecast: don’t let Tropical Depression Three distract you from...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! An eleven-day streak of middle and upper 90s is about to end! A strong upper level trough / cold front / cool front remains on-track to slice into the Cape Fear Region between Tuesday afternoon and night. In this time of transition, please stay alert for clusters of locally gusty, drenching, and highly electrical storms!
As this cold front presses in from the north it will funnel a fledgling Tropical Depression Three toward the Cape Fear Region from the south. Impacts with this system will likely be limited to an enhanced rip current risk - even in the extremely unlikely event that it manages to organize into a brief tropical storm.
Of course, we never downplay rip currents around here, but make no mistake: the cold front, not a tropical system, is still going to be our big weather player. Check out the effects of this thunderstorm generator and heat wave crusher in your full forecast right here! And remember, you can always catch a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App!
