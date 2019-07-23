Fire crews respond to fire at mobile home in Brunswick Co.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Fire crews were able to get a mobile home fire under control in about 20 minutes Monday night.
According to the Tri-Beach Volunteer Fire Department, crews arrived at 2770 Boones Neck Road shortly after 8:30 a.m.
Firefighters from the Civietown Fire Department and Supply Fire Department along with units from Brunswick County EMS also responded to the scene.
Officials say that a long narrow driveway approximately a half-mile long limited the amount of fire apparatus that were able to access the fire scene. Firefighters were taken to the scene using smaller vehicles.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
The Brunswick County Fire Marshall’s Office and Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
